Leigh Leopards are yet to make a decision on whether David Armstrong will line up for their reserves or first-team against Huddersfield Giants, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

The Leopards host a double-header against the Giants on Thursday night, with a reserves clash between the pair acting as a curtain-raiser for the first-team’s Super League meeting.

Australian full-back Armstrong has been named in Lam’s initial 21-man squad for the first-team game having been out of action since last June, when he succumbed to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury suffered earlier in the season.

In an ideal world, LoveRugbyLeague understands that Armstrong would feature in Thursday evening’s reserves clash as well as acting as the 18th man for the first-team in the Super League clash which follows.

Leigh’s David Armstrong return plan outlined ahead of Huddersfield clash

But at present, no final decision has been made on where Armstrong’s long-awaited return will be made.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, head coach Lam explained: “He’s fully fit and we’ll make that decision on the morning of the game as to whether he plays reserves or plays for us.

“That decision will be made on how we train today.

“We clearly have a plan for him, and it’s exciting for him. We’ve missed him, he missed majority of last season after playing some great rugby on one leg. We have missed the x-factor and speed with him.

“It’ll take some time, it’s an injury where confidence plays its part. He’s trained and worked hard to get back to this point.”

Armstrong arrived at Leigh as their marquee recruit ahead of 2025 and put pen to paper on a three-year deal having scored five tries in five NRL appearances for Newcastle Knights.

He scored eight tries in 15 appearances across all competitions for Leigh last term before being sidelined.

Lam continued: “It doesn’t just happen on gameday, there’s been a process leading up to this point over the last six weeks.

“He was probably good to go a month ago, but we’ve got him into this position to make sure every box is ticked.

“The minute he’s tackled first time, that’s when the confidence will come flowing back.”