Castleford Tigers have pulled back from a proposed deal to sign Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Tigers are progressing with their plans to build an improved squad for the 2027 season, with the pack their primary focus of attention as things stand.

They have already completed deals for the likes of Leigh Leopards duo Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara and, as revealed by Love Rugby League last week, Wigan Warriors forward Tyler Dupree. Hull KR prop Jack Brown is also heading for the OneBore Stadium in 2027.

Harrison had been widely linked to be joining them, with reports suggesting that the Warrington star was set for a return to West Yorkshire next year after Castleford launched a play to bring him to the club.

However, it has been stressed to Love Rugby League that the Tigers are now moving on to other recruitment targets, with a deal for Harrison looking increasingly unlikely.

That raises the prospect of an extended stay at Warrington for the 29-year-old England international, who has become a pivotal part of Sam Burgess’ plans in the last two years.

Having played 48 times in the past two seasons, Harrison has missed just one of the Wire’s first league and cup games so far in 2026. Capable of operating from the front or the back row, his versatility has seen them become a regular presence in Burgess’ plans.

Harrison’s current contract, which he signed back in 2024, also features an option for an extra year in the Wire’s favour, which they could still look to take up.

But the forward remains an interesting and high-profile name on the open market for 2027. As for Castleford, they will now look to other positions having completed deals for the likes of Brown, Mulhern and most recently Dupree. That gives them the prospect of a new-look front row unit alongside players such as Renouf Atoni heading into 2027.

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