Warrington boss Sam Burgess more or less confirmed that James Harrison will remain a Wolves player in 2027, with the club moving to exercise the option to extend his contract.

Leeds-born Harrison has been with Warrington since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, and back in February 2024, put pen to paper on a contract extension until the end of the current 2026 season.

Within that deal, there is the option of a further 12-month extension. But off-contract, Harrison has been allowed to speak to other clubs, and had struck up a deal to join Castleford Tigers next year.

Cas though pulled out of that deal a few weeks ago having secured the signings of Robbie Mulhern from Leigh Leopards, Tyler Dupree from Wigan Warriors and Jack Brown from Hull KR for 2027.

Warrington Wolves make James Harrison transfer decision after Castleford interest

According to head coach Burgess, Warrington will now seize the opportunity to tie him down for at least the duration of next season.

Speaking to the media, including LoveRugbyLeague, on Wednesday morning, Burgess explained: “He’s got an option for next year.

“We will definitely be taking up the option. I’m not sure where it’s at, I’m obviously off-contract as well and Gary (Chambers, Director of Rugby) is in charge of all that.

“But my advice would be to keep James at the club.”

As Burgess touched upon, his own contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season, and nothing is concrete yet as to whether he will remain in situ.

The 37-year-old did hint recently that would be the case though, and on the subject of transfers, he added: “We’re very open and honest. I want the club to be in the best position possible, whether I’m here or not here (next year).

“We have a very open relationship with Simon (Moran, owner), I always give him my honest opinions on things.

“With Jimmy, in that case, I’ll be saying we should definitely take the option.

“I think further down the track we will do that.”