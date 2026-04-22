Leigh Leopards had been hopeful of Bailey Hodgson featuring for their reserves this week, but the clash against Huddersfield Giants came a week too soon.

The Leopards’ reserves host Huddersfield on Thursday evening in a curtain-raiser to a Super League clash between the same sides.

After an early season injury crisis which saw Lam’s squad decimated, and played a part in a subpar run of results, bodies are slowly starting to return.

Hodgson – who suffered a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury late on against Wigan Warriors at the back end of February – is one of those nearing a return to action.

But he just missed out on a hit out in the reserves this week.

“We’ve got bodies coming back in the next three weeks, and I think that’s everybody in our squad bar one fit’

Head coach Lam provided a comprehensive injury update in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

The Papua New Guinean shared: “We were hoping for Bailey Hodgson and Kavan Rothwell (to play in the reserves).

“Bailey is another week away, but Kav has been cleared today so we need to decide whether he’s in the reserves or with us. We’re taking a precautionary route with him.

“Kav has had a nerve caught in his shoulder and it’s been quite painful for him, difficult to train with.

“He’s a player I like, he’s got a physicality that’s probably better than anyone at this club! I’m eager to give him an opportunity at some stage, but every time that’s come close, he’s got injured, sadly.

“We’ve got bodies coming back in the next three weeks, and I think that’s everybody in our squad bar one (fit).

“That doesn’t guarantee us winning, but it guarantees healthier bodies to choose from.

“A win last week (against York Knights), although it wasn’t pretty, has brought a lot of confidence to the group, but we’ve got to make sure we respond to that by beating Huddersfield here tomorrow night.”

Leigh Leopards coach shares latest on injured stars as recovery timelines emerge

Andy Badrock is now Leigh’s only long-term absentee, and is expected to be out until at least the very end of this season after shoulder surgery.

On the rest of his stars who are either sidelined or have been playing through the pain barrier, Lam detailed: “Both (Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu) will be back in the picture next week.

“Edwin (Ipape) has been hanging in there. He’s had a couple of niggling injuries, and he’s not at his best at the moment.

“But he’s a player that lofts the confidence of everyone when he’s in that starting 13. He’s probably four weeks away from being back to his absolute best, but we’re managing that process.

“He’s shown a lot of courage to be a part of this, last week and the week before (playing injured).

“We’ve got to make sure we take care of the players in the best interests of their own welfare and health. He (Matt Davis) felt some concussion symptoms going home in the car (after training last week) and wasn’t good.

“He’s had a couple (of head knocks) within the last 12 months now so he’s on an extended return-to-play protocol. He is out there training, but in line with protocols. He wants to play. but it’s been taken out of his hands.

“I think it’s two-to-three weeks (out). Medical will make a call on that next week, but if it’s 50/50 come the end of next week (ahead of the game against Catalans Dragons), it’ll be highly unlikely we see him until the week after.

“It’s been slow with Keanan (Brand). He had a scan and nothing was identified, but there is some pain there in his ankle and foot.

“He’s had some trauma with that in the past, some screws and a plate in there. It’s around that area, but I saw him running at training today (Wednesday), so hopefully he’s on the mend now.

“I’d say he’s still a couple of weeks away, though.”