St Helens will welcome back Shane Wright for this weekend’s clash against Wakefield Trinity, and others may yet return alongside him.

Off-season recruit Wright, who spent the back end of the 2025 campaign on loan at Saints, has not been seen since failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in the Good Friday victory over rivals Wigan Warriors.

Saturday evening sees the Red V side host Wakefield at the BrewDog Stadium in Round 9 of the Super League campaign, with that a meeting of second and third on the ladder pre-round.

Having missed their Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Catalans Dragons as well as last weekend’s win at Hull FC in Super League, Wright will return against Trinity, head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed.

St Helens receive injury boost ahead of Wakefield clash as Shane Wright returns

Like many clubs across the competition, Saints have been hit with injuries aplenty in the early weeks of the season, but are now coming out the other side of what was deemed a crisis.

Deon Cross will have to sit out of the Wakefield clash after failing a HIA last time out at Hull FC, but both Nene Macdonald and Jonny Lomax may yet make it into contention.

Rowley explained in Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference: “Shane Wright will be back in the fold this week, so straight away that’s another positive.

“Deon’s okay, he’s training and he’s following the return-to-play protocols. He’s obviously got a head injury, but that’s it.

“Nene will be there or thereabouts, he’s not far off. We’ve got a cluster of players who aren’t far off, and they’ll all be later decisions, but we wouldn’t expect him (Macdonald) to play this week.

“It’s a similar situation with Jonny. Because they’re all a little bit touch and go, they’re all late calls, and it’ll be the same again with Jonny. He’ll be in the squad and then whether he plays or not, we’ll make a late call on things.

“You would hope that as each week passes by, at least one, if not two players will start cropping back up into the squad and getting close to availability or being available.

“As we head towards the third of the season marker, we’re hopeful we’ll have a much more healthier looking squad and we’ll have to make some tough decisions then as coaching staff.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Rowley also provided an update on star full-back Jack Welsby, who has been sidelined ever since damaging his shoulder in Saints’ defeat at Warrington Wolves in the opening round of the season.

The Saints boss detailed: “I think he’s just getting to the three-month mark, and he’s flying in training.

“He’s got quite a few weeks left to go yet, but he’s doing really well and he’s working hard.”

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