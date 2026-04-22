Former Super League hooker Josh Eaves has returned to Swinton Lions on a permanent basis amid North Wales Crusaders’ ongoing financial woes.

Eaves is a product of St Helens’ youth system and featured four times in their colours at senior level between 2019 and 2021.

He also donned a shirt in the top-flight as a loanee for Wakefield Trinity and Leigh, but has not found his way back into Super League since departing Saints for Newcastle Thunder at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Now 28, he helped Crusaders to the League 1 title last term and has been a consistent presence in their squad in the Championship so far this term.

But just like plenty of his team-mates amid the Welsh side’s current financial woes, he has opted to move onto pastures new elsewhere in the second tier in the shape of his former club Swinton.

Former St Helens hooker Josh Eaves makes cross-Championship switch amid North Wales Crusaders’ demise

Eaves scored ten tries for Swinton in 46 appearances across all competitions between 2023 and 2024, and is now back at Heywood Road.

As his return was announced, the hooker said: “I’m very grateful to be returning to Swinton.

“I really enjoyed my time here perviously and when I learnt there was interest from Muzza (Anthony Murray, head coach) and the club, I was excited at the prospect of coming back.

“I am certainly looking forward to meeting the lads and getting into training, but I am especially looking forward to playing in front of the loyal Lions fans again.”

With games for Saints, Leigh, Wakefield, Whitehaven, Newcastle, Swinton and Crusaders under his belt, Eaves – who will turn 29 in October – has scored 40 tries in 147 career appearances to date.

He links up with a Swinton side that have lost all eight of their games in the Championship so far this term, the only team in the competition still waiting for a win.

Lions head coach Murray added: “We are really pleased to have secured the signing of such a vastly experienced player.

“He brings with him a fantastic attitude and strong work ethic that will be invaluable to the group.

“He’ll play a pivotal role for us, both on and off the field, and will help guide the team moving forward. I’m really looking forward to working with him, and it’s great to welcome him back to a club he already knows well from his previous time at Swinton.”

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