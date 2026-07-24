Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers latest: Daryl Powell and Ryan Carr make changes for derby showdown

Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers have both made changes to their squads ahead of a crucial derby showdown at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The two West Yorkshire sides come into the clash off the back of victories in round 19, with Daryl Powell’s side getting the better of Bradford Bulls at Odsal while Ryan Carr’s men stunned league leaders Leeds Rhinos at the OneBore Stadium.

A win for either team could see them move higher in the table, with Wakefield able to climb to second should they secure victory and Wigan Warriors lose to St Helens in their meeting tonight, while Castleford could also leapfrog both Toulouse and Catalans Dragons with a win. The two French sides are yet to play this weekend, though.

Wakefield Trinity make three changes as Max Jowitt among returners

Trin head coach Powell has made three changes to his starting 13, with Corey Hall, Max Jowitt and Ky Rodwell all included in the run-on group.

Hall’s return comes in the centres in place of Will Tate, while Jowitt replaces Myles Lawford in the halves. Rodwell also comes straight into the front-row for Tray Lolesio, who moves to 18th man.

Elsewhere, Josh Rourke continues at full-back, with Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott and Tom Johnstone joining the aforementioned Hall in the outside backs unit. Jake Trueman partners Jowitt in the halves.

Mike McMeeken partners Rodwell at prop, with Tyson Smoothy named at hooker once more. Matty Storton and Isaiah Vagana are named in the back-row, with Jazz Tevaga starting at loose forward.

Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili and Harvey Smith are on the interchange bench tonight.

Castleford Tigers make changes as overseas star misses out

Tigers boss Carr has also made two changes to his initial squad, with Semi Valemei and George Lawler dropping out and Krystian Mapapalangi and Jordan Lane coming in.

However, 11 of the starting 13 also keep their place from the victory over Leeds last time out. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e gets the nod again at full-back, with Mikaele Ravalawa, Alex Mellor and Jason Qareqare starting in the backline alongside centre Mapapalangi. Daejarn Asi and Tom Weaver continue in the halves.

Tyler Dupree and Joe Stimson start at prop, with ex-Trin man Liam Hood named at hooker. Ash Golding and the aforementioned Lane start in the back-row, with Jack Brown named at loose forward.

Renouf Atoni, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hall and Cain Robb form an unchanged interchange bench, while Jenson Windley is the 18th man.

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers teams in full

Wakefield Trinity: Josh Rourke, Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Tyson Smoothy, Ky Rodwell, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Jazz Tevaga

Interchanges: Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili, Harvey Smith

18th man: Tray Lolesio

Castleford Tigers: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Mikaele Ravalawa, Alex Mellor, Krystian Mapapalangi, Jason Qareqare, Daejarn Asi, Tom Weaver, Tyler Dupree, Liam Hood, Joe Stimson, Ash Golding, Jordan Lane, Jack Brown

Interchanges: Renouf Atoni, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hall, Cain Robb

18th man: Jenson Windley

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