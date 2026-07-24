St Helens have been dealt a fresh setback, with Alex Walmsley’s time off the field extended as he awaits approval to return after a concussion.

The prop has not been named in Saints’ matchday squad in the first game since Paul Rowley’s exit, with Eamon O’Carroll in temporary charge.

Lewis Murphy, Shane Wright and George Delaney all return from injuries to feature, with Jack Campbell, Curtis Sironen and Cole Marsh dropping out of the side.

Saints are still without a string of players, with Mark Percival, Deon Cross, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees , matt Whitley and George Whitby among those joining Walmsley and Sironen on the sidelines.

Things look more positive for Wigan, who have been able to recall three players for the clash, headlined by superstar Bevan French. He goes straight into the halves with Harry Smith, while Liam Marshall is back after a hamstring injury that has kept him out long-term. Sam Walters is back after suspension and has been named on the bench.

Hull KR’s victory over Hull FC on Thursday has seen Saints drop down to seventh ahead of this one, while Wigan are second, just two points behind league leaders, Leeds Rhinos.

After winning the first derby of the year at BrewDog Stadium, Saints have lost the last two to the Warriors, nilled in the Challenge Cup semi-final before a narrow defeat at Magic Weekend earlier this month.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Oli Partington, Kaide Ellis, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Sam Walters, Patrick Mago, Noah Hodkinson, Shea O’Connor.

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Lewis Murphy, Tristan Sailor, Jake Davies, Jacob Douglas, Harry Robertson, Jackson Hastings, Jacob Host, Jake Burns, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jed Cartwright, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks. Subs: George Delaney, Alfie Sinclair, Tom Humphreys, Matty Evans.