Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr has delivered a lofty appraisal of local rivals Wakefield Trinity ahead of their latest meeting on Friday: insisting Daryl Powell’s side are ‘definite’ title contenders.

The two great West Yorkshire rivals meet for the third and final time on Friday night, with the Tigers looking to avenge their heavy and record-breaking loss at Magic Weekend earlier this month.

Castleford will be buoyed from their dramatic and impressive victory over Super League leaders Leeds last weekend – and Carr admits they face another huge challenge against a side he rates highly.

Wakefield ‘definite’ Super League title chance, says Carr

Speaking on his pre-match press conference on the eve of Friday’s game, Carr said Trinity appear to be the full package and a side who could go deep in the play-offs if they make the top six.

When asked about whether they could go deep in 2026, Carr said: “I believe so.

“They’re a handful, they’re powerful, they’re fast and they move fast in defence. They’ve done a good job as a club and they’re definitely a contender, for sure.”

Carr also admitted he has been impressed with the way they have built into a force in recent years – and hopes it is a trajectory the Tigers can follow in the coming seasons.

“All credit goes to them for building that crew and squad up over a few years. We’re sort of in the infancy stage of that and they’ve done a great job. It’s a good atmosphere, I’ve already been to watch a game there this year.”

Carr hopes for Castleford ascension

As well as playing a club the Tigers hope to emulate themselves, Carr admitted the scenes during and after last weekend’s win over Leeds – when over 9,000 fans were at the OneBore Stadium – is a glimpse into their future as a potential Super League heavyweight.

“I spoke to Martin Jepson our owner through the week and our vision.. that’s potentially every home game being like that with the atmosphere and playing well every week.”

And Carr admitted that he has been thrilled with how the club’s mid-season recruits have made a positive impact on their performances and development as a squad.

Tyler Dupree, Jack Brown and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e have all had a good start to life in a Tigers shirt, and Carr says it is hopefully just the beginning for the trio.

He said: “They’ve bought in really well, it’s easier said than done coming into a new team after they’ve had a full pre-season with another team in different structures. They’re only going to get better and better.”