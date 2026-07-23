Corey Hall and Ky Rodwell will return for Wakefield as they host rivals Castleford Tigers on Friday night, with Max Jowitt also back in contention, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Livewire centre Hall has been out of action since suffering ligament damage in early June as Wakefield beat Hull KR at Belle Vue.

Australian forward Rodwell meanwhile has missed only one game, with his absence last weekend as Trinity won at Bradford Bulls due to a laceration sustained the week prior in victory against Hull KR at Craven Park.

Rodwell was 18th man at Odsal last time out, but both he and Hall will be back in Powell’s side for the visit of Castleford.

Jowitt may also return having been dropped to the reserves last weekend, with Josh Rourke preferred at full-back in recent weeks.

Wakefield receive treble boost ahead of Castleford clash

Former Tigers boss Powell has guided Wakefield to the cusp of Super League’s top two, kept out only by points difference ahead of ‘Rivals Round Revisited’ as the end of the regular season nears.

Speaking in Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Cas, he explained: “We didn’t pick up too much (on the injury front against Bradford), but there’s a couple of players who are back in the squad.

“Max (Jowitt) is in there and Corey (Hall) is, so there’ll potentially be a couple of changes, but nothing major.

“Corey needs to pull up from today’s training alright, and if he does, then he’ll be in the squad.

“I’m not going to say too much, I’ll leave that til the game, but there’s a chance that Max plays.

“Ky Rodwell could have played last week, but I wanted to keep Tray (Lolesio) tuned in, and I thought he did pretty well.

“Ky got a decent cut to his head, but he should be alright (to play against Castleford).”

Sidelined trio near returns

There is further positive news for Trinity with their three other current absentees, who are all set to return in the not-too-distant future.

Those come in the shape of utility back Oli Pratt alongside half-back duo Mason Lino and Jack Sinfield.

Powell detailed: “Oli Pratt is a couple of weeks away, two-to-three weeks, he had a really positive scan yesterday.

“Mason is potentially two-to-three weeks away and Jack (Sinfield) should be fit next week.

“Jack has had extended concussion protocol and he’s just coming out the other side of that now, so that’s where those guys stand at the moment.

“You never know when injuries are going to bite. We were pretty healthy and then we got three outside-backs injured in one game.

“You just hope and pray you’re going to have boys available, but they are coming back in and around the team.

“It’s always handy to have them available, and it makes my job a really tough one in terms of picking the team.”

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