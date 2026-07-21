Super League have revealed the top 10 on the Man of Steel shortlist for Rounds 10 to 18 – and while it includes some unsurprising picks, there are some shock inclusions, too.

There are also some of Super League’s form players who have been mysteriously omitted, despite producing high-quality performances aplenty over the qualifying period.

Here are some of the ones we think are very unlucky to miss out..

Junior Nsemba

Unsurprisingly given their form from Rounds 10 to 18, there are several Wigan Warriors players on this list that we feel are unfortunate to miss the cut. One of them is a clear omission: England star Junior Nsemba.

Nsemba is in the form of his career, and has been outstanding for Wigan near enough each and every week in 2026. Yet incredibly, he’s been overlooked this time. We’d wager that if he carries on, he’ll be impossible to ignore the next time the shortlist gets named at the end of the regular season.

Oliver Partington

He’s been one of the more under-rated members of Wigan’s pack this season – but we think it’s about time Oli Partington’s form deserves a huge shout-out.

Since Partington moved to the starting 13 having begun the year on the bench, Wigan’s form has gone through the roof. Every single week he is among their best and most consistent performers – which is surely a key trait when you consider what it means to be a Man of Steel.

He should be included in the conversation at the very least.

Harry Smith

With Wigan losing the likes of Jai Field, Jack Farrimond and Bevan French at various points over the last couple of months, the attacking onus has fallen squarely on the shoulders of Harry Smith: and he has delivered.

The Warriors scrum-half has been one of the standout players in the early part of summer. There are other halves on the list that can feel very fortunate to be selected over Smith!

Caleb Hamlin-Uele

Incredibly, Wakefield don’t have a single player in the top 10 despite being joint-second in Super League. That’s overlooking some of their superb performances thus far in 2026 from a number of star men, including prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

Now firmly in the conversation for England at the end of this year after being included in Brian McDermott’s performance squad, Hamlin-Uele has been consistently among Super League’s best middles.

Adam Cook

Seen as though we are talking about the performances of players from Rounds 10 to 18, it would be remiss not to include a man who has been one of the form horses across that period of time.

Leigh have risen up the Super League table since we’ve passed the midway point of the campaign, and the form of Adam Cook is hugely influential to that. He may not be in the final running come the end of the season for such a high-profile award, but his form across this specific window of time is worthy of a mention.

Mikolaj Oledzki

There are four Leeds players in the top 10 – but we’d like to give an honourable mention who could have been well in with a fair shout of being in there too: Perth-bound prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

Oledzki’s form for Leeds has been outstanding, particularly in the recent part of the season.

Tyson Smoothy

Lastly, we’re going with another Wakefield Trinity player: hooker Tyson Smoothy.

He had a slow start to the year but with his future beyond this season now finalised, Smoothy has been influential in taking Wakefield into Super League’s upper echelons. His form has been magnificent, and he looks every inch a player who was part of Brisbane’s NRL-winning squad of last year.

What a loss he’ll be in 2027.