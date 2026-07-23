Paul Rowley has stepped down as head coach of St Helens with immediate effect.

The club have confirmed that Rowley has decided to walk away after less than a year in the job. He leaves the Saints on the eve of their huge derby with Wigan Warriors.

Eamon O’Carroll will take interim charge, starting on Friday night at the Brick Community Stadium.

Paul Rowley departs St Helens

Rowley’s departure is a monumental shock. He had appeared to ease a lot of the pressure around his position after last week’s impressive victory over Catalans Dragons, in which a string of senior players produced some of their best individual performances of the season.

He took charge at the end of last season in what was seen as a positive appointment, with Rowley chosen to replace Paul Wellens after doing an impressive job at Salford Red Devils.

He signed a number of players familiar to him including former Salford stars Nene Macdonald and Jackson Hastings. However, the Saints never really hit the heights expected under Rowley, albeit not aided by a huge injury crisis.

They were outside the play-offs after a record-breaking 46-0 defeat to Toulouse two weeks ago, but returned to the top six with that win over Catalans a week ago.

However, Rowley will now not be given the chance to lead the Saints at the Brick after a shock decision to part company.

Saints chair comments on Rowley exit

Saints chair Eamonn McManus admitted the decision to part company with Rowley was ‘extremely difficult’ and admitted the board were understanding of the fact Rowley faced ‘extra’ challenges, in a nod perhaps to the injury crisis he had to go through.

McManus said: “I would like to thank Paul for his commitment and extreme hard work as our head coach. He will always be warmly welcomed at the club.

“The decision was an extremely difficult one for all concerned, and we fully recognise the extra challenges that Paul faced with us this particular season.

“We as a club must now look forward and do all within our powers to preserve our position as the most successful club in the history of Super League and to restore our position as a silverware contender going forward.”

Saints’ immediate focus will be on the derby, before then turning their attention to who succeeds Rowley from 2027 onwards. O’Carroll, whose last head coaching job was with Bradford Bulls in the Championship, steps up in the interim to succeed him.

He has already confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season to depart for rugby union.