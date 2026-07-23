Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr says talks remain ongoing in the background about the future of off-contract half-back Daejarn Asi: but his future looks increasingly perilous, with Blake Taaffe set to move into the halves in 2027.

The Tigers have added St George-Illawarra Dragons star Tyrell Sloan to their ranks for the 2027 campaign, which had already hinted that Taaffe would move from fullback to half-back when he returns from a long-term injury lay-off. Castleford also have Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e who can play one, too.

And that has put further doubt into the futures of both Asi and Tom Weaver, who seem increasingly certain to depart with there being no room in Carr’s squad next year.

Ryan Carr addresses Asi future

Speaking on his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Carr admitted there were discussions happening in the background over Asi’s future, but stopped short of confirming that a decision had been made on whether he would potentially be given a new deal.

The prospect of that, however, seems increasingly unlikely: if not guaranteed.

Carr said: “I think they’re talking about that in the background but I’m trying to make sure they’re in a good headspace because we saw what that achieved last weekend. I know it’s part of the business but I’m just focusing on the game (against Wakefield).”

That answer came after Carr confirmed Taaffe will likely go to half-back next year in what would be a new-look partnership with Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino, who has agreed a deal to switch between the West Yorkshire rivals in 2027.

“Blake has played a lot of half,” Carr said.

“He’s played there before, he’s played all over the spine in his professional career to date. The thought process is that the more good players you’ve got, the better a team it makes you. It’ll be my job to figure out where they all play.”

Carr hails Tyrell Sloan signing

Carr also spoke effusively about the prospect of Sloan coming to the club next year – insisting that the utility back will ‘light up’ Super League when he becomes a Castleford player in 2027.

He also insisted that as things stand, Sloan will be the first-choice fullback at Wheldon Road.

He said: “It’s a really big signing, I’m really pleased we got it done. He’s got a lot of NRL left in him if he wanted it. But I feel like the opportunity, he’s grabbed it to come here with both hands and we can bring the best out of him. I know how good he can be. He’s going to light this competition up.

“His best position is fullback, that’s where he can utilise his strength and his speed. He’s playing on the wing at the moment in the NRL and scoring tries for fun on one edge but we want to utilise his strengths everywhere on the field.”

Carr also confirmed that centre Krystian Mapapalangi and forward Jordan Lane are both in contention to return for Friday night’s West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield Trinity.

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