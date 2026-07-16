Wakefield Trinity climbed up to second on the Super League table after digging deep to see off a spirited effort from Bradford Bulls on Thursday evening.

Daryl Powell’s side were some way from their best, but still managed to find a way to see off the Bulls, who again showed their desire and spirit in abundance.

But the big talking point was something far greater than either side..

Super League is becoming too unwatchable, too often

It needs discussing yet again. Games are taking far, far too long to get from start to finish – with another game here lasting almost two hours in real time.

That’s just too long, and when you add together all the stoppages and the various reasons for them, it creates so much dead time that is anything but what rugby league should be renowned for.

There are easy fixes. Captain’s challenges and video referee calls could easily be time-capped, for a start. But if the NRL are watching, they will see a competition that looks anything but what theirs does.

It is certainly not the fault of the players. And there are occasions when the game flows and looks as excellent as we all know it can be. But the game has to get a grip on what is going on – because it’s destroying the spectacle and one of rugby league’s great selling points: its speed.

Bradford’s desire almost wins out

The Bulls are down on troops and in comparison, they are certainly down on quality when you factor in the calibre of players Wakefield have on the field.

But goodness, Kurt Haggerty’s side came so close to causing what would have been a significant upset, with a performance built on complete desire and spirit. Defensively they were outstanding, doing it tough again after losing Loghan Lewis in the warm-up and then Dan Russell in the first half. Their display was epitomised by prop Ryan Sutton, who played the first 70 minutes unbroken.

Haggerty is clearly building something special at Odsal and if the Bulls get their recruitment cycle right over the winter, they will definitely climb the table in 2027.

That was not a 14-point game in terms of the gulf between the two sides. Bradford deserve immense credit for that.

Wakefield show an all-important trait

Not vintage by any stretch from Trinity. Far from it, in fact. But the crucial thing is, they found a way to win when they were far from their best.

That could well be a sizeable victory when the regular season ends, with Wakefield now second at the time of writing.

For all the class they have shown and the quality they have produced in recent weeks, this was about digging deep and finding a way when they were sub-par. It’s a trait so many champion sides have shown before them in years gone by.