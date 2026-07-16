Super League enters the final third of the regular season with a fascinating Round 19 that could have huge ramifications on the play-off race and beyond.

The top two have what appear to be winnable games on paper – but the competition has proven this year that nothing can be taken for granted at any stage.

Here’s who we think will come out on top..

Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity

We start at Odsal on Thursday night with an intriguing local derby between Bradford and Wakefield. The form guide suggests this should be an away win – and that is the way we’re ultimately going, but it won’t be completely straightforward for Trinity.

The Bulls are much better at home than they are away, and they will be buoyed from their first win on the road last weekend at Huddersfield. But right now, Trinity are on a different level to Bradford and we’re backing them to continue their fine form with another win that solidifies them in the upper echelons of the competition.

Prediction: Wakefield by 14

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

There is no doubt that the most intriguing game of the weekend comes on Friday night at St Helens. Now out of the top six, the Saints know that if results go a certain way this weekend they could be cut adrift to the play-off places if they slip up again.

Their injury problems have worsened again, with no players back – and it’s hard not to imagine Catalans fancying their chances of inflicting yet more misery on Paul Rowley’s side. They’ll respond to the manner of last week’s loss to Toulouse – but the Saints are simply too light on troops.

Prediction: Catalans by 10

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

The other game on Friday sees second-placed Wigan take on bottom of the table Huddersfield. This one doesn’t need too much in-depth coverage – Wigan have Jai Field back, and will be riding on the crest of a wave after beating Warrington last week with so much spirit. The Giants don’t have enough quality to hang with a team like Wigan.

Prediction: Wigan by 32

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

It’s fourth versus fifth at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon – as Warrington and Hull KR both aim to bounce back from disappointing defeats to solidify their place inside the top six.

Rovers will draw level with the Wire if they win, while a defeat could actually see them drop OUT of the play-off places if results go a certain way! But Willie Peters will have the champions fired up after a rare slip-up at home last week. Warrington, still struggling with injury issues, will respond – but we’re backing Rovers.. just.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

Second-bottom Hull FC host an in-form Leigh at the MKM, with the Black and Whites in need of a response, if not a result, to lighten some of the mood around the club after a miserable 2026.

However, they will face a firm challenge against a Leigh side climbing up the table rather than slipping down it – with Adrian Lam’s side having a marvellous opportunity to strengthen their newly-claimed spot inside the top six. That’s exactly what we think they’ll do, too.

Prediction: Leigh by 8

Toulouse v York Knights

Two in-form sides meet in the south of France on Saturday evening, with newly-promoted York and Toulouse clashing after both registering back-to-back wins. It’s actually three successes in a row for the Knights, and they will be quietly confident they can make it four here.

However, Sylvain Houles’ side get the edge for us, not least with home advantage in their favour.

Prediction: Toulouse by 6

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Round 19 finishes with another West Yorkshire derby, this time between Castleford and table-topping Leeds. The Tigers are incredibly unpredictable and it’s hard to get a read on them.

But the quality of the Rhinos, not least their magnificent form of late, should be enough to see them win and remain four points clear at the summit with eight rounds to go.

Prediction: Leeds by 12

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