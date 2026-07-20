Round 19 of Super League had plenty of huge moments – not least when it comes to the disciplinary front.

One man will dominate the headlines irrespective of whether or not he is found guilty – and don’t worry, we’ll get to him shortly and what could happen next.

But there’s more than just Mikey Lewis who is sweating over a call from the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel on Monday. Here are the players we think are in danger..

Mikey Lewis

We can really only start one place. Lewis has two disciplinary points which means a Grade C charge of any kind results in a ban for Thursday night’s Hull derby against Hull FC.

There are a couple of moments of interest. The apparent headbutt on Adam Holroyd is the big talking point and if he’s found guilty, it’s going to be a major ban. But his late hit on Ewan Irwin is also of real interest too, and could well result in a charge.

We are expecting Rovers to be without their star man on Thursday night.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele

There are a couple of Wakefield players who caught our eye in the win over Bradford Bulls on Thursday night – and one of them was Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

His late hit on Joe Mellor is one that could well be picked up on by the Match Review Panel on Monday morning.

Cam Scott

The other Trinity player that may well be in trouble is future Bradford centre Cam Scott, who caught his future team-mate Jayden Nikorima with a high shot in the second half of that game.

Joe Shorrocks

St Helens can ill afford to lose any more players right now. But they may well be sweating over the availability of Joe Shorrocks after he caught Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet high in the final six minutes of the Saints’ victory over Catalans Dragons on Friday evening.

Tom Amone

Lewis is of course the talking point from Hull KR – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the only Rovers player in danger when it comes to the disciplinary this week.

We think prop Tom Amone may well be in some trouble after a high shot on Lachlan Webster with ten minutes remaining at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mikolaj Oldezki

It was an afternoon to forget for Leeds Rhinos on Sunday against Castleford Tigers – and there may well be ramifications on the disciplinary front for Brad Arthur’s side, too.

Prop Mikołaj Oledzki’s high tackle on Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e is a moment of note, with the England international potentially in some jeopardy.

James McDonnell

And despite being one of Leeds’ better performers on Sunday, McDonnell’s late hit on Tom Weaver is another moment that could well get punished with retrospective action.