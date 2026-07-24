Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has urged his Trinity stars to use their omissions from the Super League Man of Steel reckoning as motivation for the run-in.

Former Man of Steel winners Ellery Hanley MBE, Paul Sculthorpe MBE, Sam Tomkins, James Roby and Joe Lydon are the expert panel making shortlists for the award this season, with the process changed ahead of 2026.

The five-man panel meet three times over the course of the campaign, and the results from the second of those meetings were revealed earlier this week, with Rounds 10 to 18 reviewed.

A five-man shortlist is decided upon at the end of each meeting, whittled down by the legendary quintet during their meeting from a list double that size.

Remarkably, no Wakefield players even made the top ten, despite Powell’s side flying high and only being kept out of the top two on points difference as things stand.

‘Our boys should use it as motivation that none of them are in there’

Table-toppers Leeds Rhinos occupied the top three spots in the shortlist, with Jake Connor and Ash Handley joint first and Lachie Miller third.

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill took fourth spot, with Leigh Leopards ace Umyla Hanley fifth.

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique), Tyrone May (Hull KR) , Maika Sivo (Leeds) and Daryl Clark (St Helens) made up the remainder of the initial top ten from Rounds 10 to 18.

Speaking on the latest Man of Steel voting ahead of Wakefield’s home clash against rivals Castleford Tigers, head coach Powell said: “It’s a subjective vote, isn’t it?

“I think our boys should use it as motivation that none of them are in there.

“I don’t worry about that too much, we’ve all got our own opinions.

“My opinion is I’m not sure it (the Man of Steel ranking) is right, but it’s subjective, so it is what it is.”

‘I think the boys will take it on themselves to talk about that amongst themselves’

14 clubs have previously had at least one player crowned Man of Steel, with the award first dished out to Leeds’ David Ward back in 1977.

Trinity are not among those 14 clubs, and as things stand, won’t be joining the list this year.

The five-man panel will though meet again after Round 27, when they will decide on a three-man shortlist as well as an eventual winner, so there is still time for Wakefield’s stars to make their way into the reckoning.

Powell continued: “I haven’t spoken about it, but at times I do (mention) this sort of thing.

“I haven’t done too much because I think the boys will take it on themselves to talk about that amongst themselves.

“I don’t need to make too much of it.”

The 2026 Man of Steel will be crowned during the Rugby League Awards night in Manchester on Tuesday, September 29: four days prior to the Grand Final at Old Trafford.