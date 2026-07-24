Former Super League winner Liam Sutcliffe has a new home in the Championship – and a surprise one at that, after agreeing a deal to sign for Midlands Hurricanes.

The Canes are in the mix to make the newly-expanded Championship play-offs in 2026 after the second tier was merged with League 1 over the course of the winter.

And they have showcased their ambition to make even greater strides after agreeing a deal to bring in Sutcliffe until the end of the season after he left Huddersfield.

Sutcliffe joins Midlands

Sutcliffe departed the Giants earlier this week by mutual consent. He had struggled for fitness after a horrendous injury which had kept him out for the best part of a year.

He returned to the field recently with Huddersfield’s reserves, before making a one-time appearance for Halifax Panthers in the Championship on a short-term loan.

However, he has now agreed to move to the second tier on a permanent basis after signing with Midlands on an initial deal until the end of the campaign.

Sutcliffe said: “I’m really exciting to get started and meet everyone. I’ve heard nothing but great things about Midlands and speaking to Mark made my decision to sign for the club a lot easier.

“I can’t wait to get going for the remainder of the year and help the Canes push for a place in the Championship playoffs.”

Midlands coach hails Sutcliffe arrival

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning admitted it was a significant moment for the expansion club to be able to get a player of Sutcliffe’s calibre over the line.

He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Liam and his family to the club and our wider Canes family.

“With our injury list currently in double figures, we were on the lookout for the right person to come in and add quality to our group and that is certainly something Liam will bring.

“Liam has hundreds of senior appearances under his belt at both Super League and international level, and his ability to play in a number of positions is going to be invaluable to us. I’m sure our fans will be delighted and excited to see Liam in a canes shirt.

“Upon finding out he had left Huddersfield we had to act quickly to ensure we got our man and that is what we did.”

He goes straight into contention for Dunning’s squad that will take on Championship league leaders London Broncos this Sunday.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!