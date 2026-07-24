Jacob Gagai future update as Wigan Warriors interest clarified

Huddersfield Giants coach Jim Lenihan admits they are ‘working through’ the future of off-contract stars including Jacob Gagai: amidst speculation he is on the radar of four Super League clubs.

Total Rugby League have reported this week that Wigan Warriors are among the clubs looking to sign Gagai as he nears the end of his contract in West Yorkshire. St Helens and Catalans Dragons were also credited with interest in the outside back.

But Love Rugby League has been told any move from the Warriors for Gagai is unlikely, with Wigan instead likely to focus on developing their own players in their outside backs given the emergence of stars including Noah Hodkinson in 2026.

Jacob Gagai future update

Huddersfield are still hopeful that they can keep Gagai, with both him and Taane Milne among the off-contract players going into next season.

And Lenihan admitted on Friday it was all a work in progress right now, as they look to tie down their key assets for the coming years – which includes Gagai.

“We’re still going through that process at the moment with Gags and Taane and blokes like that,” he said. “We’re going through that with all our playing staff about who we can keep and who we can’t.

“That will be an ever-evolving space over the next month or so.”

However, with so much interest in Gagai, a move away looks increasingly likely – but it would be a major surprise if at this stage it were Wigan who agreed a deal to sign the former South Sydney Rabbitohs man.

Huddersfield land first signing

Lenihan’s comments about Gagai came on the day the club confirmed their first signing for 2027 – with Gold Coast Titans prop Jaimin Joliffe agreeing a three-year deal.

It was first revealed on the Love Rugby League podcast this week that Joliffe was heading for England. He has spent most of this year out injured with a serious knee problem – but he will make Huddersfield his home next season.

The Ireland international has been frequently linked with Super League in recent years, with clubs considering a move to sign him this time 12 months ago.

But it is Huddersfield who have now secured his signature for the coming years.

“We’ve got Jimmy for next year and this is a real good addition for us, he’s played a lot of first grade for the Titans, he adds to our middles and what we’re trying to do here at the Giants,” Lenihan confirmed.

“He adds to us with leadership on and off the field, our forwards are young meaning we have a younger pack, and to add Jimmy to that at 30 with all of his experience in the NRL is great, he had opportunities to stay over there but wanted a change and we feel its a perfect fit for us.”