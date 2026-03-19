Warrington Wolves young gun seals Championship loan switch as key traits lauded

Warrington Wolves youngster Tom McKinney has linked up with Championship outfit Oldham on a one-week loan deal.

Teenager McKinney – who won’t turn 20 until August – featured three times for Warrington at first-team level last season, making his Super League debut against Salford Red Devils.

The forward also gained experience playing games on loan/dual-registration for both Widnes Vikings and Whitehaven last term.

So far in 2026, he is yet to play in a senior game. But that will change this weekend as he lines up for Oldham in their Championship clash away against Sheffield Eagles.

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‘Tom is a player we are excited to bring in… we thank Warrington for trusting us with his development’

McKinney is still only 19, but has already gone some way to mirroring the career of dad Chris, who hung up his boots back in 2006: the same year that Tom was born.

Among others, Chris donned a shirt for Widnes and Whitehaven during his career as well as Oldham, and son Tom will have represented all three of those come Sunday.

As the Roughyeds announced his short-term loan arrival, head coach Alan Kilshaw praised the Wire youngster as he said: “Tom is a player we are excited to bring in.

“He will add size and mobility to our middle.

“He gives us another strong option in that area of the field and we thank Warrington for trusting us with his development.”

Oldham have won two and lost two of the four league matches they have played so far this season, sitting 11th on the Championship ladder.

The Roughyeds head into their trip to Sheffield on the back of last weekend’s Challenge Cup exit, being beaten 58-0 at the Fourth Round stage over in Perpignan by Super League side Catalans Dragons.