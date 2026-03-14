Warrington Wolves-Goole Vikings Challenge Cup tie to be shown live as broadcast details revealed

Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Championship side Goole Vikings will be aired live on ClubberTV for £9.99, the broadcaster have confirmed.

This is the latest Challenge Cup match to be aired on the broadcaster, with Leigh Leopards’ round three victory over North Wales Crusaders also streamed live.

Warrington Wolves-Goole Vikings Challenge Cup tie selected for live broadcast

With ClubberTV increasing its coverage of rugby league, this afternoon’s Challenge Cup tie at the Halliwell Jones will be available to stream on pay-per-view for £9.99.

The match kicks off at 2:00 pm.

In team news, Sam Burgess has made a number of changes to his Wolves squad that beat York Knights in their last Super League outing before the focus shifted to the cup. Cai Taylor-Wray is the notable absentee in the squad after he suffered a hamstring injury, but his spot at full-back has been taken by Josh Thewlis. His shift from the wing also sees a spot open up for Lachlan Webster on the wing, while Albert Hopoate, Josh Smith and Jake Thewlis also see themselves named in the outside backs unit.

George Williams is named in a new-look half-back combination with Ewan Irwin.

Up front, Luke Thomas, Danny Walker and James Harrison start in the front-row, while Ewan Smith and James Bentley get the nod in the back-row. Jordy Crowther completes the starting group at loose forward.

Toafofoa Sipley, Leon Hayes, Max Wood and Ben Hartill form the interchange bench, with Joe Philbin selected as the 18th man.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

For the visitors, Josh Guzdek starts at full-back, with Callum Shaw, Cooper Howlett, Keenan Tomlinson and Connor Barley completing the outside backs unit. Callum Rutland and Jack Miller are named in the halves.

Tyler Craig, Jeylan Hodgson and Harry Medlicott form a strong front-row unit, with Andre Savelio and Harry Aldous named in the back-row. Former Super League stalwart Liam Watts completes Scott Taylor’s starting group.

Tom Halliday, Will Jubb, Jack Arnold and Alex Holdstock are named on the interchange bench, with Brad Bullock the 18th man.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

Wigan Warriors coach sings praises of young star Noah Hodkinson following impressive debut

Sam Burgess beams over Scott Taylor reunion as Warrington coach lauds Goole boss

Former St Helens star Moses Mbye addresses potential NRL return amid push for 20th team Down Under

Leeds Rhinos half-back options ranked as injury concerns grow for Brad Arthur