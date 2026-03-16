The Love Rugby League podcast returns – and Aaron and Matt aren’t too happy after a rather disappointing week across the board.

The pair have their say on issues that have arisen in the last week, while also dissecting some of the major issues that are stifling a number of Super League clubs.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show:

After an underwhelming week of action in the Challenge Cup, Aaron and Matt get into the competition’s future – and if there even is one at all.

For some clubs it was another disappointing week, with worrying starts turning into alarming ones. Is Hull FC’s season over? Is Castleford Tigers’ latest rebuild another false hope? Can anything be done to save Huddersfield Giants?

Talk of Super League and the NRL alignment won’t go away, the pair have their say on whispers of a 15-team Super League in 2027 and beyond, and whether Championship clubs are going to become official feeder clubs in the future.

The transfer market is dead, but why? The boys give their insights into why the first domino is yet to fall, who is likely to move first and which clubs are most likely to be active in the coming weeks and months than others.

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