Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 5 of the Super League season taking place this weekend alongside Round 3 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 16 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

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Thursday, March 19

9am: NRL (R3) – Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R5) – Wigan Warriors v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There’s a game apiece in each hemisphere to whet the appetite on Thursday, starting in the NRL at 9am as the Raiders host the Bulldogs.

Come Thursday night, Wigan host Super League new boys for the first time since 1986! Notably, this clash is only being shown by Sky behind the Red Button as there is just one ‘exclusive’ game on their main channels this weekend. Here’s why.

Friday, March 20

7am: NRL (R3) – Sydney Roosters v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R3) – Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6pm: Super League (R5) – Toulouse Olympique v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R5) – Bradford Bulls v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R5) – Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action

There are five games to get your teeth stuck into on Friday, and the first two of those come back-to-back Down Under. The Roosters welcome the Panthers before the Storm take on the Broncos in a repeat of last year’s Grand Final, both mouthwatering clashes!

Saints’ trip to Toulouse in Super League comes at 6pm, and then at 8pm, you’ll have to choose between either Bradford-Huddersfield or Wakefield-Leigh. The Leopards’ trip to Belle Vue is Sky’s sole ‘exclusive’ game this weekend, so is on one of their main channels.

Saturday, March 21

4am: NRL (R3) – Newcastle Knights v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

6.30am: NRL (R3) – Cronulla Sharks v Dolphins – Watch NRL

8.35am: NRL (R3) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R5) – Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R5) – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

If you’re prepared for an early rise, you could watch all five games on Saturday. In the early hours, there’s a triple-header of NRL back-to-back-to-back, although only the last of those games is on Sky in the shape of the Bunnies against Wests.

The BBC are then showing Saturday afternoon’s Super League clash between Warrington and Castleford. Hull KR’s trip over to Catalans should have been televised by the free-to-air broadcaster, but their plans have changed due to the World Indoor Championships – so it’s the BBC at the HJ and then Sky’s Red Button for the game at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Sunday, March 22

5.05am: NRL (R3) – Parramatta Eels v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

7.15am: NRL (R3) – North Queensland Cowboys v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R5) – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Championship (R7) – London Broncos v Salford RLFC – London’s YouTube channel

Four games round off the weekend, starting with a back-to-back double-header of NRL action on Sunday morning early doors which sees the Eels take on the Dragons before the Cowboys host the Titans.

Come 3pm, Hull FC welcome Leeds to the MKM Stadium in the final Super League action of the weekend. But if that doesn’t take you fancy, Championship pace-setters London are streaming their home game against Salford live for free on YouTube. The Broncos will be odds-on favourites to beat the Reds for the first time since 2018.