Sam Burgess beams over Scott Taylor reunion as Warrington coach lauds Goole boss

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess is relishing a reunion with Goole Vikings head coach Scott Taylor this weekend, a man he’s described as ‘one of his favourite team-mates ever’!

Burgess and Taylor played just two games together over the course of their respective careers, lining up together for England in victories over Scotland (2016) and New Zealand (2018).

The pair both formed part of numerous international touring parties though, and combined racked up over 620 career appearances.

Come Saturday afternoon, they will square off as opposing head coaches when Taylor takes his Goole side to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for a Challenge Cup Fourth Round clash against Burgess’ Warrington.

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‘He’s one of my favourite team-mates ever… he’s a top quality guy and a joy to be around’

Burgess has been in charge of Wire since the start of the 2024 campaign, leading them to back-to-back Challenge Cup finals.

Taylor meanwhile took charge of Goole ahead of 2025 and led them to a seventh-place finish in League 1 in what was the Vikings’ first season in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s cup tie, Burgess said: “I’m good pals with Scott Taylor and we had a chat a few weeks ago when we drew each other.

“We’re looking forward to the contest, I’m sure Scott will have his team ready to play, and it’s a bit of the unknown for us.

“(Amateurs going up against professionals), that’s the beauty of the Challenge Cup.”

Warrington are unbeaten so far this year having won their Third Round cup tie against another Championship side in the shape of Sheffield Eagles alongside each of the three Super League games they have played.

Visitors Goole meanwhile have never been this far in the Challenge Cup before, and head to the HJ – where they remain the designated home team in the tie – having won two of their first six games in the Championship in 2026.

Burgess continued: “Scott’s a great fella and I went on tour with him a couple of times.

“He’s one of my favourite team-mates ever, considering I only played two games with him!

“He’s a top quality guy and a joy to be around and play with. In terms of those environments, he’s made for it. He’s doing a great job at Goole, as expected, I’d say. It’s going to be a fair challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it.”