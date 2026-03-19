This year’s Good Friday derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors has officially sold out, with a bumper crowd expected for the hotly-anticipated annual clash.

Each season, the Good Friday derby between Saints and the Warriors alternates in venue between the pair’s home grounds.

This year, it’s the turn of the Red V to host their rivals at the BrewDog Stadium, which holds a capacity of 18,000.

Admittedly, that is a much smaller capacity than that of The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan‘s home.

But the derby has again sold out entirely, just as it did last year at The Brick.

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Saints-Wigan Good Friday derby set for bumper crowd as complete sell-out confirmed

Super League themselves confirmed the news of the sell-out via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

An official crowd figure hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s expected that it will be 17,980.

Due to a number of regulations, the maximum capacity of Saints’ home ground is unable to be reached – and is instead shaved by 20.

That has been the case on a number of occasions previously, with exactly 17,980 having watched Saints-Wigan at the BrewDog Stadium six times previously in Super League.

The figure of 17,890 packed into Saints’ home to watch them take on the Warriors in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

All of those, barring last season, came in Good Friday derbies. The sold-out crowd of 2025 came in September, when Wigan won 18-4 en-route to reaching a third consecutive Super League Grand Final.

This term, the two rivals will square off at least three times – on Good Friday at Saints, in July at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during Magic Weekend and then again later that month at Wigan.

Of course, that could extend to four meetings should they meet in either the Challenge Cup semi-finals or final.