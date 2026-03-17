When it rains, it pours. Don’t St Helens know that right now.

After yet another victory at the weekend, the Saints are now preparing for a trip to France with a horrendous selection to contend with as they get ready to take on Toulouse Olympique.

They were busted before their Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers, and in that game, they lost another four players. Hookers Daryl Clark and Jake Burns both failed HIAs, Curtis Sironen suffered a calf injury and Kyle Feldt was handed a three-match ban for a high tackle.

It means they are without TWELVE players for the game against Olympique with Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Jacob Host, Joe Shorrocks, Nene Macdonald and Jacob Douglas joining the aforementioned quartet on the sidelines.

It has to be said, the fact Saints have won four games on the spin with the number of injuries they have, and the personnel in the treatment room is remarkable.

Now Paul Rowley faces a headache of the wrong sort, trying to put a team together this week. Clearly, the main issue is at hooker, with his two senior specialists unavailable. There are options; George Whitby could be a stopgap, or alternatively, Jackson Hastings could be moved there, with Whitby in the halves. You’d suspect Rowley would want as much continuity as possible though.

Feldt’s absence can be covered by promoting Owen Dagnall from the bench, and a bit of a re-jig in the pack can ensure a strong starting 13 can still be fielded. Shane Wright, deployed as loose forward last week, could be moved to the back-row, David Klemmer can then go to 13, with Noah Stephens promoted from the bench.

That, however, leaves a lot of bench spots, especially when you consider Burns was on the bench last week. Agnaitus Paasi is likely to retain his spot, but that leaves three spaces to fill. The likelihood is that one will be a hooker, which could provide an opportunity for 18-year-old hooker Tom Humphreys.

Another prop is likely, which points towards Alfie Sinclair or Chris Matagi, who were both named in the 21-man squad last week. Leon Cowen can’t be recalled from Halifax Panthers as it’s a season-long loan, for those wondering.

That leaves one spot, and to provide some movement in the pack, back-rower Jake Davies seems like a good shout.

Predicted St Helens team to face Toulouse Olympique: Harry Robertson, Owen Dagnall, Mark Percival, Deon Cross, Lewis Murphy, Tristan Sailor, Jackson Hastings, Jake Wingfield, George Whitby, Noah Stephens, Shane Wright, Matt Whitley, David Klemmer. Subs: Agnatius Paasi, Jake Davies, Alfie Sinclair, Tom Humphreys.