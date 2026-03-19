Salford swoop to sign veteran international forward on permanent deal

Salford RLFC have re-signed Sam Bowring, snapping up the veteran forward from fellow Championship outfit Midlands Hurricanes on a deal until the end of 2026.

Five-time Wales international Bowring, who will turn 35 in July, has been with the Hurricanes since 2021: when they were known as the Coventry Bears.

Racking up 49 games across all competitions in their colours, the former Gateshead Thunder ace has taken his career appearance tally to 81.

Three of those 81 games have already come in a Salford shirt having represented the Reds on loan earlier this year, featuring in games against Hammersmith Hill Hoists, Barrow Raiders and Super League outfit Hull FC.

Now, he has returned to the CorpArq Stadium on a permanent basis, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season having been released from the remainder of his contract by Midlands.

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‘I am incredibly proud to be signing for this club. From the moment I arrived, I felt the passion and belief that makes Salford special’

Bowring – whose day job sees him involved in the world of professional football – played his last game for the Hurricanes as they drew 20-20 away at Whitehaven in Championship action earlier this month.

He could feature for Salford as soon as this weekend, when Mike Grady’s side travel to take on red-hot title favourites London Broncos.

The Reds sit second-bottom of the Championship ladder having won just one of their five league games so far this term.

As his return was announced by the club, Bowring said: “The inspiration of the fans and people working at the club was the main reason I signed.

“I’ve seen an environment from Ryan (Brierley, CEO) and Mike (Grady, head coach) that suits me; honest, hard-working, no egos and everyone pulling in the same direction gave me greater confidence to sign permanently.

“I am incredibly proud to be signing for this club. From the moment I arrived, I felt the passion and belief that makes Salford special.

“I can’t wait to wear the shirt, work hard for the badge and give you performances worthy of your fantastic support.”