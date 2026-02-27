Salford RLFC snap up Castleford Tigers young gun as loan terms outlined

Castleford Tigers youngster Jenson Windley has linked up with Championship outfit Salford RLFC in a loan move which will be reviewed on a week-to-week basis.

West Hull junior Windley is a product of Cas‘ youth system and made his first-team debut for the Tigers back in August 2024 against Warrington Wolves.

12 months later, the half-back put pen to paper on a five-year deal at The Jungle, with two tries in eight appearances across all competitions for the Super League club on his CV to date.

The 19-year-old also gained experience on loan in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles last term, and will now return to the second tier in search of game time having not featured for Cas under Ryan Carr just yet.

Windley, who will turn 20 in August, scored two tries in his six-match loan stint at Sheffield last season.

That took his overall senior career appearance tally up to 14, with four tries scored at first-team level to date between Cas and the Eagles.

He now links up with a Salford side that got their first league victory last time out at home against Hunslet, and could make his debut in this weekend’s trip to Doncaster.

The Fords announced the young playmaker’s loan move via social media on Thursday evening, writing: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Jenson Windley has joined Salford RLFC on loan.

“This move will see Jenson join up with the Championship club on a week-to-week basis.”

As per the terms of his loan move, Windley will remain with Salford until Castleford see fit to recall him, be that through necessity or desire.