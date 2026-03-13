Salford RLFC have turned Toby Hughes’ loan move from Widnes Vikings into a permanent one, handing the half-back a contract which runs until the end of the 2028 season.

A product of Warrington’s youth system who also spent time in the reserves of the now-liquidated club Salford Red Devils, Hughes helped North Wales Crusaders to the League 1 title last term.

Having featured 34 times in a three-year stint with Crusaders, the 22-year-old was snapped up by Widnes ahead of 2026.

But after failing to break into Allan Coleman’s Vikings side, they allowed him to head out on loan to fellow Championship outfit Salford.

And seven games later, the Reds have seen enough to make his signing a permanent one: handing Hughes a two-and-a-half year deal.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Salford RLFC swoop to sign Widnes Vikings half-back on long-term deal following loan stint

Billinge-born Hughes slotted over a drop goal in Salford’s first win since re-forming as they beat Hunslet 29-18 on home soil earlier this month.

He also notched a conversion in their most recent outing against Workington Town, though still awaits his first Salford try.

As his loan move was made permanent on Thursday evening, the half-back said: “I want to say thanks to Allan (Coleman) and the board for everything they’ve done for me at Widnes over the past few months.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, but this move was the best one for me to play regularly. I just want to wish the best of luck to all the lads for the rest of the season.”

Salford sit second-bottom of the Championship ladder having lost four of their first five league games this term.

Widnes meanwhile trail only red-hot title favourites London at the other end of the table, with Coleman’s side having won five of their first six league games this term, the only blip on their record thus far coming away against the Broncos.

The Vikings boss added: “We identified Toby in pre-season as a talent who could develop with us, and whilst we still believe in that, we’ve got to consider what’s best for the player.

“Toby had been offered a deal with Salford for the next two-and-a-half years, which was something we couldn’t match. Obviously, he’s been on loan there this season and has already bedded in with the group, which I understand.

“It’s a shame to lose him because he’s a great person, but I can’t stand in the way of young players playing rugby, so I wish him all the very best.”