The Challenge Cup returns this weekend, with 16 clubs battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

There are five all Super League fixtures, with three Championship teams hoping to cause a huge shock and make the last eight.

Here’s who we’re tipping.

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield have yet to really get going this season, could this be the night? Even if they find one of their best performances, it will take something to beat Leeds given the form they’re in.

The Rhinos have been outstanding so far and with Brodie Croft set to return, it would take a brave person to bet against them.

Prediction: Leeds by 10

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

No Field, no French. That always is a challenge for Wigan Warriors and they start that period without them against Bradford Bulls.

But the Bulls have their own injury issues and are far from full-strength. Given that, the Warriors remain favourites.

Prediction: Wigan by 14

York Knights v Keighley Cougars

It’s been a superb start to the year for York and they will be expected to build on that with a strong win over the Cougars.

Keighley have had their moments this season but beating Super League opposition appears a bridge too far.

Prediction: York by 28

Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves

A great occasion for Goole, who get a crack at Super League opposition. It might be a tough afternoon though.

Sam Burgess has named a strong squad and it’s almost incomprehensible to think they won’t advance.

Prediction: Warrington by 42

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

The Giants have more players unavailable than available. They’ve named a number of players without squad numbers.

They have to take on the defending champions, who beat them comfortably last week. It’s hard to see them winning this one. Willie Peters has suggested he may rotate his squad, which may bring the margin of victory down somewhat.

Prediction: Hull KR by 26

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

This is one of the tough ones to tip this week! Both teams have had really difficult starts to the season and need a Challenge Cup run to get their campaigns going.

Defeat compounds bad starts for both teams, who prevails? There’s not much in it, but things just don’t seem right at Leigh right now.

Prediction: Hull FC by 4

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Here’s our tip for shock of the week! The Tigers haven’t got the results they’ve been after, but they were significantly improved against Leeds last week.

St Helens have a lot of players out and you have to think it will take its toll eventually. It could be this week.

Prediction: Castleford by 1

Catalans Dragons v Oldham

The Dragons have been hit and miss so far this year, but at home to Championship opponents, you have to back them.

Oldham have had an indifferent start to the season and it’s hard to see them getting a result here.

Prediciton: Catalans by 16