Warrington will be without full-back Cai Taylor-Wray for at least the next four weeks with a hamstring injury, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Youth product Taylor-Wray was handed the #1 shirt by Burgess ahead of 2026 and has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign.

Scoring four tries in four appearances across all competitions to date this term, the youngster has earned plaudits aplenty both internally and externally.

But now, the curse of the Super League full-back has struck again: and he will be sidelined for a lengthy spell.

Cai Taylor-Wray injury confirmed as Warrington coach shares grim prognosis

Taylor-Wray was among the try-scorers as Wire made it three wins from three at the start of the Super League season last weekend with a 38-30 victory away against newly-promoted York.

This weekend, the Wolves host Championship outfit Goole Vikings in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup, and he has been left out of Burgess’ 21-man squad for the tie.

Providing an explanation during his pre-match press conference at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday afternoon, head coach Burgess confirmed the news of Taylor-Wray’s injury.

The Wire boss detailed: “Cai’s injured, he injured himself in training on Tuesday, hes tweaked his hamstring.

“The good thing is it’s the other side to the one from last year. Ironically, he was chasing Matty Ashton down.

“The boys compete hard at training and it’s just one of those things.

“It’s not as bad as it could’ve been, between four and six weeks is what the early prognosis is.

“I was actually playing him (against Goole Vikings), they were competing hard on a long-range play and as he’s dived, he’s felt his hamstring.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’ll be great for us as a team to figure out different ways to play without him.

“It’ll be a good challenge for Cai and a good time for him to learn.”