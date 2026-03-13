Daryl Powell’s message to Jack Sinfield ahead of Leeds Rhinos reunion

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has called for Jack Sinfield to put his past behind him, with the half-back preparing to face his former side Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup.

Sinfield, the son of Rhinos icon Kevin, came up through Leeds‘ famed academy to make his first-team debut in 2022 and went on to add a further 28 appearances for the club to his CV before departing for Belle Vue at the end of last season.

The bulk of those appearances in the Blue and Amber came under current Rhinos boss Brad Arthur, with Sinfield featuring 14 times across the 2025 season alone.

He crossed West Yorkshire to pen a three-year deal with Trinity back in October, though, and featured for his new side at Headingley on Boxing Day in the annual Wetherby Whaler pre-season clash.

This weekend’s cup tie though will be the first time he has faced the Rhinos in a competitive fixture since leaving them behind.

‘That is in the past for him, this is his present and his future’

The early showings suggest Sinfield’s move to Belle Vue will pay off, with the 21-year-old quickly settling in having made three appearances thus far in 2026 and caught the eye.

“I just want him to take everything about Leeds out of his head and go and play a calm game,” said the Trinity chief. “He’s started the season really well.

“That (Leeds) is in the past for him, and this (Wakefield) is his present and his future, and he just needs to focus on doing his job and not worry too much about Leeds.

“I want him to play the way he’s been playing,” he continued. “He’s started the season well; he had an unbelievable pre-season, and he’s carried that into the games.

“He can’t benefit from thinking about that (playing Leeds). He played on Boxing Day, so he got that out the way, and he’s got this game now, so he doesn’t need to worry too much and play his game.