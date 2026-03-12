Four rounds into the Super League season and some players are starting to make a real impression for their teams. The stats show it too.

We’ve taken a look at some of the key metrics players are judged on and it’s clear that some players have had tremendous starts to the year. Here, we’ve taken a look at who is standing out the most.

Tries

There’s a clear leader here, and you won’t be surprised to find out who. Maika Sivo has nine tries already, what makes it even more outrageous is the fact he didn’t even play in the first game of the season. He is averaging a hat-trick per game and is three tries clear of the next player, Zach Eckersley, who has six in four games.

Assists

A five-way tie between players on five assists! They al come from different teams too. Leeds’ Lachie Miller, St Helens’ Jackson Hastings, Bradford’s Rowan Milnes, Wakefield’s Jake Trueman and Wigan’s Adam Keighran have all been more than generous to their team-mates so far, creating five tries in four games.

Tackles

Maybe a surprise leader here, but it is Bradford Bulls’ Joe Mellor. Playing at loose forward this year, he’s upped his tackle count and tops the pile with 182 in four games, an average of 45.5 per game. That’s 21 more than Joe Shorrocks, who has made 161.

Tackle busts

Another player from a promoted side! Olly Ashall-Bott has proved elusive so far this season, breaking tackles 32 times, an average of eight per game, that’s some going! It’s six more than Lachie Miller and Bevan French, which shows just how well he is doing.

Carries & Metres

Four players who have all featured at fullback this year lead the way but it is Catalans’ Charlie Staines who comes out on top, with 94 carries in just four games! That puts him slightly above the aforementioned Miller, who is second on 88, and Saints’ Tristan Sailor on 86. The same three players are the top three for metres made, in the same order. Staines is more impactful, averaging 8.66 metres per carry.

Average gain

There’s a clear winner here, and it’s Warrington’s Cai Taylor-Wray, who is making an impressive 12.06 metres per carry. That’s some going, especially given he has made 50 carries so far this year. Bradford’s Joe Keyes is second with an average of eleven meters, though he’s only made four carries. Hull FC’s Amir Bourouh is third with 9.92.

Dummy runs

This is an area where numbers have skyrocketed this year, no douby because of the quicker rucks. Top of the pile is another Bradford Bulls player, with Andy Ackers scooting 30 times in four games. That’s more than nearest competitors Daryl Clark (25) and Danny Walker (23).

Errors

A stat you don’t want to be top of, but Joe Burgess of Hull KR leads it, with nine errors in three games. Adam Keighran is just behind with eight, with Sam Wood (York), Ethan Ryan (Bradford) and Connor Carr (Huddersfield), all on seven.

Goal conversion success

Now we’ve left capped this, with the only players eligible needing to have made ten attempts on goal. At the top is Toby Sexton, who just pips Jake Connor with a record of 11 out of 13, which is 84.6%. Connor, with 16 out of 19, is on 84.2%.

Offloads

It’s a Leeds top two! Harry Newman is comfortably top of the pile after completing 12 offloads in four games, an average of three per game. Kallum Watkins (9), is second, with Bradford’s Waqa Blake third on eight.