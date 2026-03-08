After another brilliant weekend in Super League, we’ve been debating the standout players from Round 4 at Love Rugby League towers.

With some stunning wins for the likes of early pace-setters Leeds, Wigan and Warrington, it’s perhaps no surprise they all have players who make the cut.

Here’s our 13 that we settled on..

1. Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves)

There were plenty of fullback contenders this week – but there could only be one in our mind. Taylor-Wray’s stunning start to the 2026 season continued with a brilliant display at York Knights on Friday: he is turning into a Super League star week by week.

2. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

Another selection which really was beyond any doubt! Sivo made it nine tries in just three Super League games since returning from a serious knee injury, with a hat-trick on Sunday afternoon to help Leeds make it three wins in a row to triumph over Castleford Tigers.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

The Warriors are the only team to be four wins from four – and Keighran was hugely influential on Saturday evening as Matt Peet’s side continued their perfect start to 2026 with a win in Toulouse.

4. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

It wasn’t Catalans’ best display on Friday evening, but they did enough to get the job done with a great win at Leigh. Centre Cotric was among their best.

5. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

Lots of good wing performances this weekend – but one that caught our eye (outside of Sivo!) was Tom Davies for Hull KR, as the defending champions returned to form with a commanding and convincing victory over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

6. Jack Sinfield (Wakefield Trinity)

It’s been an inconsistent start to the new season for Wakefield Trinity but one real positive has been the form of Jack Sinfield, who makes the team of the round after a fine display for Daryl Powell’s side on Thursday to help them to victory over Hull FC.

7. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

Both of Hull KR’s halves were outstanding on Sunday in the win at Huddersfield but it was a real leader’s display from May, who was at the beating heart of everything the Robins did well. He makes it over Mikey Lewis: just.

8. Xavier Va’a (York Knights)

An impactful display from the former Sydney Roosters man on Friday evening, who was among the best middles on the field during York’s narrow defeat to Warrington Wolves. He’s settled into life as a Super League player really well.

9. Kruise Leeming (Catalans Dragons)

There were a fair few hookers who could have made the cut – with another masterful display from Daryl Clark near the top of the list. But we’re going with Leeming, who was hugely influential in Catalans’ nervy win over Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

10. David Klemmer (St Helens)

He may well find himself in trouble with the disciplinary for his sin-binning but aside from that, Klemmer was the most impactful forward on the field on Saturday as St Helens beat Bradford.

11. Sam Stone (Warrington Wolves)

The former Salford Red Devils man has really grown into life as a Warrington player in the early stages of 2026. He scored twice and looked really good on the whole in the Wire’s win at York on Friday.

12. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Super League’s answer to Benjamin Button gets better and better. Watkins was at his brilliant best in the back row on Sunday afternoon as the Rhinos made it three wins in a row.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

There has been some doubt over who Leeds’ starting 13 would be this year given the form of Keenan Palasia: but Smith has left Brad Arthur with no choice but to start him there after his early-season displays. Superb again on Sunday, and led Leeds’ pack from the front with a wonderful display. Wakefield have a great player in 2027!