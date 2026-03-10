Wigan Warriors are facing a reality where they now face a period without Jai Field and Bevan French.

That’s daunting; any side without their two star players would be in the exact same boat, but for Wigan, it’s a situation they are now new to.

There seems to be a habit where when one gets injured, so does the other. Then this year, after Field was diagnosed with appendicitis, French suffered a hamstring injury. It’s almost like clockwork.

Understandably, and definitely not surprisingly, Wigan do not fare as well when they are without the pair.

Since the beginning of Matt Peet’s tenure in 2022, the pair have taken to the field 73 times together. They have won 57 of those games, which is a win rate of 78.08%.

Without them, well, the fall off is drastic. Wigan have been without both players in 26 games in that period; they have only won 12 of them, that’s a win rate of 46.15%. It is a dramatic fall off, and for at least the next seveal weeks, they will have to navigate a reality where they must win games without either of them.

Wigan have started the season superbly but, but just like many other teams in the competition right now, this will be a test of their mettle. Once you have to delve deeper into your squad is often the time when you find out if you’re title contenders or not. But it has to be said that French and Field are both irreplaceable, and this will be a massive test for the Warriors.

The question now moves to French’s fullback replacement, with Jack Farrimond and Harry Smith likely to continue in the halves. Youngster Noah Hodkinson, a specialist fullback, appears the most likely, given the Warriors are already an outside back down with Jake Wardle currently out with a knee injury.

It won’t be easy, but Wigan will try to find a way.

Wigan Warriors win percentages since the start of 2022

With Field and French – 78.08%

Without Field and French – 46.15%