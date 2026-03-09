The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another week – with Matt and Aaron taking you through all the big stories in the world of rugby league and bringing more exclusive updates from Super League and beyond.

This week, with the opening month of the Super League season done, the boys run through all 14 teams and try to work out whether they’re title contenders, play-off hopefuls.. or simply also-rans for the rest of 2026.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

As mentioned, we look at how every team has started the year and ask whether our pre-season expectations of the clubs has changed following the opening month;

There more exclusive news on the clubs hunting fullbacks to replace their injured stars: as we reveal not only two more names that have been offered to Super League teams – but a surprise new English club also looking for a new fullback.

Speaking of fullbacks, the boys ask what’s causing the unprecedented injury crisis happening around the game at present, and whether there’s anything rugby league can do about it.

We’ve got some brand new updates on the Championship possibly implementing a salary cap – with a decision made by the Rugby Football League on the matter.

