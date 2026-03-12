Warrington Wolves are set for major rotation in Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Championship outfit Goole Vikings, but Matty Ashton will have to wait until next week for his long-awaited return.

Sam Burgess’ Wire have won three from three at the start of the Super League season alongside their Third Round tie in the cup against Sheffield Eagles.

Come Saturday afternoon, they host another Championship side in the Fourth Round of the competition as Goole, who are the designated home team in the tie, make the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The initial 21-man squad named by Burgess hinted at rotation, and he has now made his plans clear.

Warrington Wolves set for rotation in Goole Vikings cup tie as injury update issued

Burgess spoke to the media, including LoveRugbyLeague, in his pre-match press conference at the HJ on Thursday afternoon.

Having confirmed the news of Cai Taylor-Wray’s hamstring injury, he detailed: “There are a few players that are really ready for a bit of game time.

“Luke Thomas, Max Wood and Jordy Crowther need some time, James Bentley is back fit and he needs to get some game time.

“Ewan Smith has been playing well enough, and we’ll see young (Ewan) Irwin get some game time as well.

“Those guys have been playing really well and have had really consistent pre-seasons, so I guess it’s just the benefit of having a healthy squad at the moment.

“I’ve made a lot of changes, there’s going to be a lot of new combinations and I’ll be very patient. I think everyone else should be as well, we’re looking to just keep building.”

Beaten Challenge Cup finalists in each of the last two seasons, Warrington can book a spot in the quarter-finals this term with victory on Saturday.

Burgess added: “We’ll get a couple back in the next few weeks. (Arron) Lindop and (Oli) Leyland are still months away, but Zack Gardner will probably be available to play this week and Matty Ashton is back next week.

“Young Lachie Webster is in the 21 this week and he’ll probably get some game time, which will be nice for him, he’s been doing a good job for us.

“If Tommy (Rhodes) was an option then he would’ve played, but he got injured in the academy game last weekend. He’s rolled his ankle, it’s not a bad one, probably two or three weeks (out).”