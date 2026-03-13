Wigan Warriors are set to debut yet another academy talent this evening, with young full-back Noah Hodkinson to become the latest player to come through the club’s system and earn first-term honours.

Hodkinson, 20, has been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup game with Bradford Bulls and is primed to take his opportunity, with both Jai Field and Bevan French unavailable for selection.

Born in Bolton and raised in Leigh, Hodkinson has earned his call-up after years of developing his game, and more recently catching the eye in the reserves.

He started his career in the community game, playing for both Hindley and Leigh Miners Rangers before catching the eye of Wigan scouts, earning a place in their setup. He landed a scholarship contract in 2021 and helped the Warriors win the Academy Grand Final in 2023, scoring a try in the game. He earned a professional contract in 2025.

At first-team level, Hodkinson has limited experience. In fact, he has only played three senior games, the first of those coming last year. He made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings in February 2025 and made two appearances for the club.

This year saw him add another first-team appearance and it was an impressive one too, scoring two tries for Salford Red Devils in their first victory since returning to the Championship as they beat Hunslet in February.

After returning to Wigan and catching the eye once again, Matt Peet is ready to give him his opportunity.

“I remember first seeing Noah play when he was thirteen,” Peet told Love Rugby League. “It was at Hindley, head guard on. A very instinctive player, broken field runner. He played a bit of centre back then.

“Broken field running and beating people come very naturally to Noah. Being in an environment like ours, he’s learned the role of fullback and learned it very well.

“He’s played a lot of games like Jack (Farrimond), they’ll have played hundreds of games together and he’s just a tough kid with plenty to like about him. He’s one we’ve earmarked for an opportunity for some time, but he’s had a bit of quality in front of him.”