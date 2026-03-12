Super League clubs have been told changes need to be made following the publication of the first-ever Rugby League Fan Engagement Index.

The index has been published by experts Think Fan Engagement, who have compiled similar studies across English football’s top divisions for several years, and they have concluded that there are significant improvements that can be made to aid fan engagement.

Clubs are place in a league table based on three different areas; dialouge, governance and transparency, with the accumulative scores determining the final results.

The club that came out on top was Hull FC, with the Black and Whites finishing marginally above Hull KR and Warrington Wolves, who were equal second.

But what’s noticeable is that despite finishing top, the Black and Whites only scored 60 points from a possible 240, highlighting the major changes that need to be made across the game.

Four clubs, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity, all scored zero points across the three categories. The full table can be found by clicking here.

TFE’s owner Kevin Rye said, “Rugby league is a sport with a proud history and a deep connection between fans, communities & clubs. However it is also one that we think can benefit hugely from improving how it involves those fans in major decisions.”

“It’s been well publicised that the sport has struggled in recent years. A number of clubs have struggled to survive, though Halifax & Salford have both bounced back from collapse. However, Featherstone Rovers remain in limbo, with their fans and community fighting hard to ensure they don’t disappear for good.

“We think the sport needs to look to this strong, deep connection with its fans to build a game that can not only survive but thrive.”

TFE have confirmed the index will be published annually, with a detailed report to come out in April.