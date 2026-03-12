Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup taking place this weekend alongside Round 2 of the NRL!

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are ten games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Thursday, March 12

9am: NRL (R2) – Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

Thursday morning brings an NRL clash between two sides searching for their first win of the year. Both reigning champions Brisbane and Parramatta were beaten heavily in Round 1, and now square off with wrongs to put right. Don’t miss it!

Friday, March 13

7am: NRL (R2) – New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R2) – Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Challenge Cup (R4) – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer

Friday morning sees Round 2 action continue Down Under with a double-header that begins with the Wahs hosting Canberra, both having won their openers. Then there’s the Sydney derby as the Roosters take on the Rabbitohs.

Come Friday night, the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup begins here in the UK, and the game selected for broadcast is an all-West Yorkshire affair between Wakefield and Leeds. The BBC will stream that tie.

Saturday, March 14

4am: NRL (R2) – Wests Tigers v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

6.30am: NRL (R2) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8.35am: NRL (R2) – Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Challenge Cup (R4) – Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR – The Sportsman’s YouTube channel

There’s a triple-header of NRL action coming your way on Saturday morning, though you’ll need an early rise to catch it all – starting at 4am as Wests host the Cowboys. The Dragons then take on Melbourne before Penrith go up against Cronulla.

And on Saturday afternoon there’s more Challenge Cup action for you to enjoy completely free of charge via The Sportsman, who will stream Hull KR’s Fourth Round trip to Huddersfield on YouTube. Of course, it’ll be the second meeting in just six days between the pair after the Robins ran out comfortable winners at the Accu Stadium in Super League last weekend.

Sunday, March 15

5.05am: NRL (R2) – Manly Sea Eagles v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

7.15am: NRL (R2) – Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

Two early morning NRL games round off the weekend on Sunday, with the first of those seeing Manly, who lost a thrilling opener to Canberra, take on the Knights, winners in Round 1.

The Dolphins then go up against the Titans, with both of those sides having been beaten in Round 1.