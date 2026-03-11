NRL star Kalyn Ponga granted international allegiance switch ahead of Rugby League World Cup

NRL star Kalyn Ponga has been given the green light to play for New Zealand at this year’s Rugby League World Cup, after the International Rugby League (IRL) board approved his request to switch allegiance.

Ponga has previously donned the Green and Gold jersey at the 2019 IRL Nines World Cup but has not featured for the Kangaroos in a senior Test match.

Previously, players were not allowed to switch allegiances to other Tier One nations if they competed in the Nines competition, as well as being included in a 19-man squad for a senior Test match, but it has since been effectively discontinued.

Similarly, AJ Brimson switched allegiance to England ahead of the Ashes series last year, despite also representing Australia at the Nines World Cup in 2019 as well as playing for Queensland in State of Origin.

His switch to the Kiwis also comes after a change in the State of Origin eligibility rules, which now allow any player who qualifies for either New South Wales or Queensland to represent their state, regardless of their availability for the Kangaroos. Ponga has made 10 appearances for the QLD Maroons to date, including two caps in last year’s series victory over the Blues.

The full-back has also represented the Maori All Stars on three occasions.

“While I was born in Australia, my connection to New Zealand runs deep through every generation of my family. My father, Andre Ponga, was born in Palmerston North, and my mother, Adine Ponga, was born in Wellington. All four of my grandparents were also born in New Zealand. My roots, my whakapapa, and my identity are firmly grounded in this country and its people,” Ponga wrote in his application.

“I am immensely proud of my Maori heritage, and that pride has only grown stronger with each passing year. I have had the privilege of representing the Maori All Stars on three occasions, and those experiences have only deepened my connection to New Zealand rugby league and to the broader Maori community.

“I am committed to contributing at the highest level of the game and representing New Zealand with the saine pride, passion, and dedication I bring to every aspect of my career.”

Commenting on the news, IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “I was honoured to inform Kalyn of the IRL Board’s unanimous decision to approve his application to be eligible for New Zealand, and he was very grateful.

“The strength of international rugby league is the passion of the players to represent their nations and families, and the aim of the international eligibility rules is to ensure that the best players play for nations that they are eligible to represent.”

New Zealand Rugby League CEO, Greg Peters, added: “We are delighted with the outcome and that the administrative hurdle for Kalyn to play for New Zealand has been cleared,” Peters said.

“He will be very welcome in the Kiwis’ environment at the World Cup later in the year.”

News of his switch to represent the Kiwis also follows previous chatter of his desire to represent the All Blacks should he ever look to move into rugby union, a desire which again comes from his New Zealand heritage.

“That would be a huge goal,” Ponga told NZTV back in 2019. “If I was to come back to union, that would be one I would want to tick.

“If I was to go back to rugby union, I’d probably want to strive for that black jumper.”

