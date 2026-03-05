After the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas last weekend, Super League returns to some sort of normality this weekend with Round 4 of the new campaign.

Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR head back to England after contrasting performances at Allegiant Stadium, while Wigan Warriors cross the channel looking to continue their perfect start.

Here’s who we’re tipping to win the seven games!

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

The weekend starts with two teams coming off the back of losses last time out, as Wakefield host Hull FC in an intriguing game at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Both teams are in need of a real pick-me-up. Home advantage was os important for Trinity on occasions last year and that, coupled with the struggles Hull are having with injuries, leans us just towards Daryl Powell’s men. But just!

Prediction: Wakefield by 2

York Knights v Warrington Wolves

Friday has two games, the first between the two sides who beat Thursday night’s pair as York Knights look to continue their brilliant start when they return home to face Warrington Wolves.

The LNER will be a real fortress for York this year – but this one will be a step too far. Warrington have started superbly, and they will be in fine form again on Friday night.

Prediction: Warrington by 12

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Two teams in desperate need of a victory in the early stages of the 2026 season meet at the Leigh Sports Village, as injury-hit Leigh Leopards host Catalans Dragons, fresh off the back of two disappointing defeats.

It’s going to be a tense and nervy night at the LSV, with the prospect of Leigh going one from four far from ideal. We think they will, too: Catalans will edge it given the problems the Leopards have got in terms of injuries across the board.

Prediction: Catalans by 6

St Helens v Bradford Bulls

Two promoted sides head to title heavyweights on Saturday evening, with in-form Bradford looking to back up consecutive home wins by triumphing against Paul Rowley’s St Helens. However, the Saints are also coming into the game with two wins in a row and we think they’ll make it three.

Prediction: St Helens by 14

Toulouse v Wigan Warriors

League leaders and the standout side of 2026 so far, Wigan Warriors, head to France on Saturday evening as they look to continue their perfect start to the campaign. Toulouse will be no pushovers at home, but the quality of the Warriors – even without Jai Field at fullback – should be far too much.

Prediction: Wigan by 18

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

The most intriguing game of the whole round? There’s a fair argument for it, as the last two sides without a victory in Super League 2026 lock horns in West Yorkshire.

Ordinarily, this would represent a straightforward win for Hull KR.. and while they’re coming into the game off the back of an abysmal display in Las Vegas, they’re surely going to be too strong for a Huddersfield side ravaged by injuries. Aren’t they?

Prediction: Hull KR by 14

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Round 4 concludes at AMT Headingley, as Leeds Rhinos return home following their statement victory in Las Vegas. They take on a Castleford side who are still finding their flow under Ryan Carr – and as such, we can’t see anything but a heavy win for Brad Arthur’s side.

Prediction: Leeds by 18