Former Huddersfield Giants ace Aidan McGowan has completed an early season cross-Championship switch, joining Midlands Hurricanes on a permanent basis from Newcastle Thunder.

Utility back McGowan is a product of Huddersfield’s youth system and made his first-team bow in a Super League clash against Warrington Wolves in July 2024.

Departing the Accu Stadium at the end of the 2025 campaign having scored a total of three tries in 17 first-team appearances for the Giants across all competitions, he was snapped up by ambitious Championship new boys Newcastle.

But after just three games in Thunder’s colours, which saw him score a sole try, he has moved on to pastures new in the shape of Midlands.

A one-time Ireland international having scored on his debut for the Wolfhounds against Scotland back in October 2024, the 23-year-old had plenty of loans in the Championship during his time as a Huddersfield player.

When he makes his bow for the Hurricanes, they will become the seventh club he has represented in his career, following on from York, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, the Giants, Bradford Bulls and Newcastle.

As Midlands announced his arrival, McGowan said: “I’m excited to join the Hurricanes. Having spoken with Mark (Dunning, head coach), it is clear the lads and staff are great and that it will be a really good group to work with.

“There are a lot of aims I have that have inspired this move, but first and foremost I want to get back to enjoying my rugby and playing the best I can.

“If I can do that, I am confident I can help the team finish as high as we can and earn a spot in the play-offs, where we can really test ourselves against the best in the division.

“We know we cannot look too far ahead and need to focus on each week as it comes, but Mark has made it clear about the expectations the club has and I’m ready to do my bit to be part of a side growing the game in the Midlands.”

McGowan – who will turn 24 next month – could make his Hurricanes debut this weekend at home against Oldham.

Dunning’s side have won three of their four Championship games so far this term, losing only – coincidentally – in their opening game of the campaign to a Newcastle side which included McGowan.