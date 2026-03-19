Super League returns this weekend after a break for the Challenge Cup – and Round 5 promises to be one of the most intriguing we’ve seen so far in 2026.

The promoted teams all have games with varying degrees of difficulty while if results go a certain way for some other clubs, the pressure will really start to ramp up.

Here’s how we think all seven matches are going to play out..

Wigan Warriors v York Knights

Round 5 begins with what we’re expecting to be a pretty straightforward evening’s work for Matt Peet’s Wigan. York head across the Pennines without a number of key men and while the Warriors are also light of some big names, it would take a brave man to bet against them continuing their flawless start to 2026.

Prediction: Wigan by 26

Bradford Bulls v Huddersfield Giants

Arguably one of the more intriguing games of the weekend, as a West Yorkshire derby between two teams tipped to be at the bottom meet at Odsal Stadium.

Bradford’s home form has been great, and many will expect that to continue here against a Huddersfield side in a huge hole: on and off the pitch. Can Luke Robinson afford for the Giants to go 0 from 5? It’s going to be tough to avoid it against a Bulls side who bring out their best at Odsal.

Prediction: Bradford by 10

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

There is plenty of narrative to get stuck into on Friday evening at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, as two teams that have had inconsistent starts to Super League meet in Wakefield.

The Leopards are down to the bare bones, which will leave them as firm outsiders going across to West Yorkshire. After a strong win over Leeds last week, expect Wakefield to continue in the same vein of form.

Predictions: Wakefield by 6

Toulouse Olympique v St Helens

Both French teams are at home this weekend, and both against two teams with title aspirations. The first meeting is on Friday night in Toulouse when another injury-hit side in St Helens head across the Channel.

The Saints are ravaged by problems, and Toulouse’s better displays have been at home – so we think there will be an upset!

Prediction: Toulouse by 2

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Onto Saturday, and Sam Burgess’ Warrington look to continue their eye-catching start to 2026 against a Castleford side who, it’s fair to say, are yet to fully click under Ryan Carr. With the Wolves in good form, it’s hard to see anything other than another loss for the Tigers, as the Wire motor on.

Prediction: Warrington by 14

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Our second shock of the weekend comes in France once again – this time as reigning champions Hull KR head to Perpignan. In truth, it’s hard to know just what to make of the Robins yet given how they’ve lost twice, and only beaten the weakest team in the league in Huddersfield. We’ll find out a lot more come Saturday evening; we fancy Catalans at home.

Prediction: Catalans by 4

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Round 5 is rounded off in Hull, as Leeds look to bounce back from their disappointing cup exit at Wakefield against John Cartwright’s Black and Whites – who themselves are under huge pressure already in 2026. That pressure will ramp up even further if it becomes just one win from five come 5pm for FC..

Prediction: Leeds by 10