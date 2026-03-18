Bradford Bulls look set to bring in Castleford utility Chris Atkin ahead of their game with Huddersfield on Friday after he was granted a release from the Tigers.

The Bulls have been on the hunt for fresh talent as they look to bolster their ranks following an injury-hit start to the season, with Kurt Haggerty admitting on Tuesday he was hopeful of landing some new faces.

They have already agreed to sign Wakefield Trinity forward Tray Lolesio on a one-week loan deal ahead of the game against Huddersfield this weekend – but more is now on the way in the shape of Atkin.

Love Rugby League understands the Bulls have held productive talks over a transfer that would see Atkin join on a permanent arrangement for at least the rest of this season, with Castleford open to letting the utility leave less than a year after joining.

Atkin joined from Salford Red Devils last April, and has made 19 appearances for the Tigers. However, after featuring in their first three competitive games of 2026, Atkin has not played since – being largely restricted to a role as either 18th man, or out of the match-day squad completely.

And Castleford have granted Atkin permission to seek a move elsewhere, with Haggerty looking at bringing in another familiar face from his time with Salford in the shape of the 33-year-old.

As for the Tigers, it allows them room to manoeuvre as they look to likely evolve their own squad throughout the course of 2026 under Ryan Carr. They themselves are active in the market and are still weighing up how to not only use the space created on the salary cap by Blake Taaffe’s season-ending injury, but now with another departure too.

Atkin will likely come straight into the mix for the Bulls this weekend as they look to make it three home wins from three by defeating Huddersfield.