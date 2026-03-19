Hull KR boss Willie Peters has moved quickly to shut down rumours linking Jack Broadbent with a switch across the city to rivals Hull FC.

Broadbent joined the Robins from fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers midway through 2024, initially on a loan deal which turned into a permanent move come the end of that year.

As part of that deal, the utility back signed with KR until the end of the 2027 season: and he has so far scored 28 tries in 50 appearances for them across all competitions.

But the rumour mill in Hull threw up links between him and FC which were strong enough to warrant Black and Whites boss John Cartwright being asked about it earlier this month.

He openly admitted he knew nothing of those reports, and Robins head coach Peters has gone one further: passionately labelling them as untrue.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘He was pretty shocked, he wanted to find out who wrote it. I don’t want to speak for Jack, but it’s not true’

Now 25, Broadbent – who played 31 games last term as KR clinched a historic treble but missed out on selection for last month’s World Club Challenge triumph over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos – has 134 senior career appearances on his CV.

Those games have come between Featherstone Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford and hometown club Batley Bulldogs as well as KR.

Speaking on the rumour during his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons, Robins chief Peters said: “I asked Jack if there was any truth in it… naturally, you see that and you want to speak to the player.

“He was pretty shocked, he wanted to find out who wrote it. I don’t want to speak for Jack, but it’s not true.

“Jack’s playing full-back for us at the moment and doing a really good job. I was impressed with his game at the weekend and he’s had a really positive (training) session today.

“You’re going to get all sorts thrown around, especially with the injuries at the moment in Super League and players being needed to fill some spots.

“But, as I say, from my conversations with him, it’s all positive.”