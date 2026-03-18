Halifax Panthers have landed a boost ahead of their upcoming Championship game this weekend, with Myles Lawford returning to the club on a one-week loan along with another of his team-mates.

Lawford was due to spend the full season with Halifax before their sudden demise earlier this season. However, with the Panthers now back on the field, they have managed to bring Lawford back on a week-to-week basis. He featured in their squad against London a fortnight ago, and will be back in action this weekend.

Lawford will be in the Panthers squad that faces North Wales Crusaders at The Shay on Sunday afternoon – as will Trinity’s Kian McGann, who also makes a one-week loan switch across West Yorkshire alongside Lawford. McGann is yet to make his first-team debut for Wakefield after joining from St Helens at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Trinity forward Ellis Lingard has also signed a one-week loan deal in the Championship – after agreeing to join Dewsbury Rams for their game in Cumbria against Workington.

The moves come as Trinity are without a reserve fixture this weekend, meaning their fringe players are in need of game-time. Lingard will play for Dewsbury, with Lawford and McGann lining up for Halifax.

Lingard recently signed a new long-term contract until the end of the 2029 season and is seen as a valuable member of Trinity’s long-term plans.

Halifax, meanwhile, are expected to make further additions to their ranks going into the weekend’s clash with North Wales as they put out a competitive squad.