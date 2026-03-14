St Helens have been plunged into a fresh hooking crisis ahead of next Friday’s trip to Toulouse: with hookers Daryl Clark and Jake Burns both ruled out of that contest – while forward Curtis Sironen is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Saints progressed to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a 32-8 win at Castleford Tigers, but the victory came at a huge cost, it seems.

Both Clark and Burns suffered HIAs, with Clark’s coming through an activation of his mouthguard that offers advice to the medical teams about potential head injuries.

“Daryl’s was a shield activation,” Saints coach Paul Rowley said. “He felt fine but he couldn’t balance on one leg with his eyes closed so he failed. Jake was a Category A so he failed as well.”

There is further woe for Saints on the injury front, too. Key forward Sironen, who has impressed in the early weeks of 2026, came off with a calf problem that will likely rule him out for at least a month.

Rowley said: “Siro is gone as well so he’s no good too. We don’t know yet but he’s got a calf injury, a good calf is four, a bad calf is eight so we’ll see.”

In the absence of both Clark and Burns, Jake Wingfield deputised at nine – an option the Saints may have to explore more seriously going into the game against Toulouse next weekend.

Rowley said: “It’s not often you lose both hookers. Wingy has come back and done a great job there at nine and had to play long minutes which never would have been in the plan on his return game.

“People like Dave Klemmer is really earning his money, playing long minutes, we’re getting our money’s worth out of him. There were so many great performances, I can’t speak highly enough of our group to be honest. They’ve certainly displayed a real backbone and toughness.

“We’ve got so many players, important and influential players missing, and we’ll have more now as well, but each bit of adversity seems to challenge this group more and more. Who knows what’s around the corner, at some point everyone will come back and that’s an exciting prospect as well.”