Warrington Wolves’ home clash against Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon will now be shown live on BBC Two rather than Hull KR’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

Both Warrington v Castleford (3pm) and Catalans v KR (5.30pm UK time) take place this coming Saturday, March 21.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Robins’ trip to Perpignan was announced among the BBC’s first handful of Super League broadcast picks.

But due to the scheduling of the World Indoor Championships taking place in Poland, the Round 5 clash between KR and the Dragons can no longer be shown by the free-to-air broadcaster.

Instead, Warrington will now take on the Tigers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium live on BBC Two, with coverage set to begin 15 minutes prior to kick off at 2.45pm and run until 5.15pm, when the World Indoor Championships then come on to the screen.

Notably, KR’s trip to the Stade Gilbert Brutus will instead be solely broadcast live on the Sky Sports+ Red Button.

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BBC and Sky Sports change Super League broadcast picks for Round 5

That isn’t the only alteration to this weekend’s broadcasting schedule, with Sky Sports having opted to shuffle things around a bit.

Usually, Super League’s main broadcaster show all seven games live, with two each week chosen for ‘exclusive’ coverage and given the full works including pundits.

We tend to see these games across Thursday and Friday nights. But while Wigan Warriors host York Knights this Thursday night, March 19, this has not been chosen as ‘exclusive’ so won’t be on a main Sky channel and will instead just be behind the Red Button.

This week, there will be just one ‘exclusive’ Super League game shown on Sky’s main channels in the shape of Leigh Leopards’ trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night (8pm KO).

That’s because next week, in Round 6, Sky will have three ‘exclusive’ games on their main channels to make up for it.

Those three main games next week span Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday evening.

On Thursday (March 26), Castleford’s home game against Bradford Bulls (8pm KO) will be screened on the Sky Sports+ channel.

Friday, March 27 then sees Hull KR host St Helens at Craven Park (8pm KO) live on Sky Sports Action.

And on Sunday, March 29, Leeds Rhinos host Warrington at Headingley (5.30pm KO) live on both Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports+ channel.

That game between the Rhinos and the Wolves comes as Super League turns 30, and is a repeat of a Round 1 fixture from 1996 – the competition’s first-ever weekend of action.

The same can be said for the Thursday night game between Castleford and Bradford, though back in 1996, that fixture in Round 1 took place at Odsal rather than The Jungle.