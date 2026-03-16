Kumuls icon and PNG Chiefs board member Marcus Bai wants the new NRL franchise to complete the statement signings of superstar duo Nathan Cleary Patrick Carrigan.

The Chiefs will enter the NRL at the start of the 2028 season, 12 months on from fellow new franchise Perth Bears, whose life in the first-grade competition Down Under begins in 2027.

When November 1 rolls around, Penrith Panthers star Cleary will be free to talk to other clubs about a potential deal from 2028 onwards as he will officially be off-contract.

Dad and Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has already rejected an offer tabled his way to become the Chiefs’ first boss, and there has been no indication that son Nathan wishes to pursue other opportunities.

But Bai, whose own career saw him shine in both Super League and the NRL, wants the Chiefs to make it happen.

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‘I can tell you now, if Nathan Cleary signs for PNG Chiefs, it will stop the whole nation’

Cleary’s partner Mary Fowler, a footballer for Manchester City, has PNG heritage: and the half-back is already well liked by all of a Kumuls persuasion.

Speaking to news outlet The Australian, Bai said: “I would love to see Nathan Cleary playing for PNG (Chiefs).

“When locals here talk about Nathan Cleary, the people say he is our brother-in-law… everyone is claiming Nathan Cleary because his girlfriend has PNG heritage.

“If Nathan Cleary turned up at the airport, he wouldn’t get out the doors, he would be leaving in a car with the Prime Minister.

“I can tell you now, if Nathan Cleary signs for PNG (Chiefs), it will stop the whole nation.”

If Cleary was to seal a deal to become the Chiefs‘ star man, he would be able to receive a bumper salary tax free and be housed in the new resort being built for players making the move.

Ullamona-born Bai has high hopes for what the NRL’s newest franchise can achieve, and alongside Cleary, wants them to target Brisbane Broncos powerhouse Carrigan.

An Australia international and State of Origin stalwart just like New South Wales man Cleary, Queenslander Carrigan is contracted beyond 2028, but that hasn’t stopped Bai’s dream.

The 53-year-old said: “The fans will go crazy for Carrigan because he is a Broncos player and so many people in PNG love the Broncos.

“It would be awesome to have Pat Carrigan. He is not only a great player, but the support for the Broncos in Papua New Guinea is unbelievable.

“He is the type of player PNG (Chiefs) would want and the fans would bow down to him.

“Guys like him and Nathan have won grand finals, so if they could come here and win a premiership for PNG, it would change the lives of PNG people.”